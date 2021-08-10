Twitter lets you watch TV ‘together’ despite the pandemic; here’s how

Television shows are best enjoyed with friends and family, especially during those last-minute cliffhangers and season-finales. However, the pandemic and the lockdowns that came with it have prevented people from enjoying shows and movies together. However, it seems social media platforms like Twitter are the answer to the problem.

Whether they watch a movie at home or binge a whole season of a TV show in a night, netizens have been taking to Twitter to share emotional, dramatic and shocking moments from media with their peers. While the practice isn’t exactly new, more people than ever now can be seen tweeting about the latest season of Family Man, or the Money Heist Season 5 trailer.

Tweets from across the globe on the same movie or show are put together provided they feature the right tags or hashtags. This also makes it easy for people following a particular show or movie to find out what others are saying about the same title.

How you can tweet about a particular movie/show

Twitter now lets you tweet about a movie or TV show by simply adding relevant hashtags or tagging the show/movie itself. So users can add hashtags like #TheFamilyManSeason2 or #BlackWidow. This puts your tweet along with many others, and helps get eyeballs from everyone watching the show or reading about it.

Stay in the knowhow of relevant hashtags that are trending by searching for your show or movie on the Twitter app or website and see what people are saying about it, along with which trending hashtags are being used by most people.

Further, users can tag the show’s official Twitter handle if applicable or even the cast members’ handles if they want to highlight a particular moment of theatrical brilliance. Users can also choose ‘retweet with comment’ on an existing tweet to share it with their followers along with their personal thoughts and opinions.