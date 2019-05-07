Twitter launches new feature allowing retweets with GIF, photos, and video

Twitter has launched a new feature in its platform wherein users can add a GIF, photo and video in their retweets. The new feature is rolling out now on iOS, Android, and Twitter’s mobile website (mobile.twitter.com). The company is yet to launch the new feature for the desktop version. Twitter added that some brands and individuals have already started using this feature.

Even though it looks to be a small addition to the existing features, the new feature will add a new dimension to how users can frame their replies or comments around a tweet on the platform.

In a press statement the company explained the challenges it had to address while designing the new feature. Twitter acknowledged there could be a problem for users to understand all the content in a Retweet with media given it could appear a little cluttered.

“During the first usability test, we found it was challenging for people to quickly understand all the content in a Retweet with media. This was due to the layout; two large Tweets stacked on top of each other.” it said.

“By expanding the places where you can use videos, GIFs and photos, we’re also giving marketers more opportunity to add vibrancy to the way they talk to people on Twitter and add new layers to the personas they’ve built on the platform,” Sarah Personette, VP of Twitter Client Solutions said in a statement.

Right now if a user retweets a tweet with comment, they can only add text. But the new feature will make retweets more interactive given that users will be able to add memes via GIFs to their replies.

The final design, according to Twitter has a more clear visual hierarchy. There’s an a condensed inner tweet, featuring an avatar to give more context to the user to differentiate who is saying what.

There’s a a simple box container for easy interactions as well. Twitter will be hoping this new feature will increase multimedia based interactions on the platform.