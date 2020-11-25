Twitter will warn users before liking labelled tweet to curb fake news

these prompts will also help to curb misinformation about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic (File Photo)

In order to curb the spread of misinformation, Twitter will now warn its users if they try to like a tweet that has been labelled for including potential misleading information. The social media platform showed a similar warning when users tried to retweet tweets that contained unconfirmed news ahead of the 2020 US Election.

According to a report by The Verge, the feature has begun rolling out this week for iOS and web users globally. On the other hand, it will be available for Android users in the coming few weeks.

As per a report by Twitter, the warning prompts on labelled tweets led to a decrease in quote retweets by 29 per cent. This will prevent labelled tweets from going “viral” as people will refrain from sharing misleading tweets. Twitter also announced that a total of 3,00,00 tweets were labelled between October 27 to November 11 and 456 of them were covered by a warning along with limited engagement features.

Further, these prompts will also help to curb misinformation about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic especially with the announcement of vaccines and their effectiveness.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Twitter is working on a feature to help users maintain their social well being. It will allow users to decide whether they want to view or filter graphic media content sent to them via direct messages.

Users will get a warning about the graphic content and will have the option to enable it. “Display warnings over messages detected with potentially containing graphic media (like nudity, sexual content, or violence). You’ll always the option to view the media if you want,” is what the prompt mentions for such content in DMs.”

