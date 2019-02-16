Twitter keeps deleted messages years after deactivation: Report

Micro-blogging site Twitter saves its users messages even after they have deactivated or deleted their account totally from the social media platform, according to a new report by TechCrunch.

According to the report, Twitter stores its users’ direct messages for multiple years even if they have deactivated the account. The messages are kept stored even if the sender and recipient have deleted the said messages.

The issue was brought in front of TechCrunch by Karan Saini, a security researcher, who stated, that this bug was showing him direct messages stored in his Twitter archive, which even include messages from suspended or deactivated accounts.

To recall, Twitter’s privacy policy states, a deactivated account disappears 30 days but the log data for it can be kept for as long as 18 months. However, according to the report, the company was able to retrieve messages dated back many years.

In reply to this, a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch that this issue can be labelled this as a ‘functional bug’ rather than a ‘security bug’.

To get all messages that a user sent, he/she can simply request Twitter to do so by utilising its request your archive feature.

In related news, Twitter might soon be adding a clarify feature to its system. The feature will let users explain what they meant in a tweet as an annotation. There is still no word on when Twitter will add an edit feature into its system.