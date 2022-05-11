scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
‘Twitter isn’t a bar’: Jack Dorsey agrees with Musk decision to reverse Trump ban

In a series of tweets, Jack Dorsey indicated that he agrees with Elon Musk when he said that he would reverse the Twitter ban on Donald Trump.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
May 11, 2022 12:31:47 pm
Dorsey implied that Twitter cannot be compared to private establishments by tweeting, "twitter is not a bar". (Composite image, File photos)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he would reverse the ban on former US President Donald Trump while speaking at a conference. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey seems to agree with this decision in a series of tweets he posted as a reply to another user. Trump was permanently banned from the platform shortly after the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Dan Primack, a journalist, tweeted saying that Dorsey agreed with Musk’s sentiment, along with a reminder that Dorsey was CEO of Twitter at the time. Dorsey replied to this tweet with an affirmation, “I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol),” and added a link to a thread he had tweeted on January 2021, shortly after Trump’s ban from Twitter.

Russia downed satellite internet in Ukraine; Starlink resists attacks

Primack then replied, asking Dorsey for clarification, since according to him, the earlier thread made it sound like Dorsey agreed with the decision at the time. Dorsey then clarified by explaining how it was a business decision and said that it should not have been one.

Lance Ulanoff, another journalist, replied comparing Twitter to a bar or another private establishment; asking Dorsey why it was not okay to ban someone from a social media platform just like it is possible at private establishments. Dorsey was quick to reply with a terse statement, “twitter isn’t a bar”.

