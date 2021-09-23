Twitter is working to fix disappearing tweets bug: Here are the details

Twitter has announced that it plans to make certain changes that would prevent tweets from disappearing while being read .The company stated the same via a tweet on its official support account.

The issue pertains to tweets disappearing while being read as various Twitter users have reported that tweets sometimes disappear from their view while being viewed. The timeline is said to refresh itself, resulting in the disappearing tweets. The company has announced that it plans to roll out updates to fix this issue over the next two months. “We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it,” Twitter said while commenting on the issue.

Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it. Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don’t disappear. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

It is important to note that the two-month timeline means that a fix won’t be in place immediately, so you may still face the issue before Twitter makes the necessary changes.

The company has recently been announcing a lot of updates. The company recently announced that it working on a new safety feature that would allow users to temporarily block accounts for a period of seven days for using harmful language or sending uninvited replies.

Additionally as per an earlier report, Twitter is planning to test new social privacy-related features to provide users control over their follower lists. The feature is reportedly aimed at making people more comfortable interacting and sharing on social networks.