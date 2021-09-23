scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 23, 2021
MUST READ

Twitter is working to fix disappearing tweets bug: Here are the details

Twitter has announced that it plans to make certain changes that would prevent tweets from disappearing while being read. Here is everything you should know.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 23, 2021 5:52:50 pm
Twitter, Twitter disappearing fix, Twitter new features, Twitter update, Twitter privacy features, Twitter disappearing tweets, Twitter newsTwitter is working to fix its disappearing tweets issue which has been reported by many users (Image source: File)

Twitter has announced that it plans to make certain changes that would prevent tweets from disappearing while being read .The company stated the same via a tweet on its official support account.

The issue pertains to tweets disappearing while being read as various Twitter users have reported that tweets sometimes disappear from their view while being viewed. The timeline is said to refresh itself, resulting in the disappearing tweets. The company has announced that it plans to roll out updates to fix this issue over the next two months. “We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it,” Twitter said while commenting on the issue.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It is important to note that the two-month timeline means that a fix won’t be in place immediately, so you may still face the issue before Twitter makes the necessary changes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Twitter Spaces may soon get new replay and live chat features: Here’s everything we know

The company has recently been announcing a lot of updates. The company recently announced that it working on a new safety feature that would allow users to temporarily block accounts for a period of seven days for using harmful language or sending uninvited replies.

Additionally as per an earlier report, Twitter is planning to test new social privacy-related features to provide users control over their follower lists. The feature is reportedly aimed at making people more comfortable interacting and sharing on social networks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X