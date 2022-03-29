IPL 2022: Twitter testing cricket tab for India on Android app

Twitter is testing out a Cricket Tab on its Explore page, which will serve as a single landing point for cricket fans with all the updates happening in the cricket space along with relevant, exclusive, and Twitter-first content. The microblogging platform will be rolling out the experiment to some Twitter users on Android.

Twitter has become a hub for cricket fans, who use the service to keep themselves updated with score, commentary, and live cricket updates. According to a Twitter survey, atleast 75 per cent of people on Twitter in India identify as cricket fans and 58 per cent play the sport. Between January 2021 to January 2022, about 4.4 million Indians on the microblogging platform shared 96.2 million tweets about cricket.

Here’s what people who have access to the tab will be able to view:

Fans will be able to access exclusive video content, real-time match updates through a Scorecard and other interactive widgets. (Photo: Twitter) Fans will be able to access exclusive video content, real-time match updates through a Scorecard and other interactive widgets. (Photo: Twitter)

Events page: Fans will be able to follow the most recent Tweets and updates from the field on a dedicated page at the top of the cricket tab.

Live scorecards: Following match scores on Twitter will now be easier with a live scorecard that will appear on the cricket tab as well as on the Events page.

Interactive team widgets: The tab will also give fans access to content widgets like top players, and team rankings. As things escalate on-field, these widgets will serve fans with the latest scoop around what their favourites are up to, in real time.

Top video content: To give an immersive experience to the fans, Twitter will be partnering with broadcast and creator partners to bring customised video content including in-match moments, highlights, and off-field action as follows:

Topic Tweets: Twitter Topics use machine learning to deliver subject-related Tweets. The IPL Topic will be available under the cricket tab for fans to follow conversations a lot more closely.

Twitter Lists: Fans will also be able to follow dedicated Twitter Lists of their favourite teams and players. Lists let people follow several accounts that Tweet on a particular subject as a separate timeline.

Additionally, fans may receive push notifications around key moments during a match to help them stay looped into every talk-worthy moment from the game so that they miss out on any action from the field.

Further, Twitter said that fans can activate custom team emojis in English and seven Indic languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu.

“Through our new Cricket experiment offering an immersive experience], we want to make it easier for India’s cricket fans to find relevant and engaging content as well as encourage conversations and find latest updates including the score all in one place,” said Shirish Andhare, Director of Product for Twitter India.