Twitter is testing a new Prompts feature to help users avoid ‘heated’ conversations

Twitter is working on a new feature that will allow users to ascertain the vibe of a conversation before joining in. The social media platform had confirmed that it is testing a new prompts feature on both Android and iOS apps. Twitter had said it would be testing a feature like this in an earlier announcement, as we had reported last month.

The new ‘prompts’ feature will warn users about the possibility of getting involved in a conversation that could get heated. This will allow users to stay clear of some conversations on the social media platform. However, it is not clear what criteria will be used by Twitter to determine the ‘vibe’ of a conversation. Twitter has not specified details on when a conversation will get marked as a ‘heated’ one.

The new prompt will be visible below certain tweets on the platform. This will allow users to gauge whether they would like to enter the conversation or not, before diving into the replies. Twitter confirmed the same via its official Support handle. “We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense”, Twitter said

Twitter has also confirmed that it may consider the topic of the tweet, and the relationship between the author of the tweet and the replier, while displaying the prompt. The company has not yet confirmed the exact date for when we can expect the rollout of the new feature to take place.

Additionally, Twitter recently announced that it is working on bringing certain changes that would prevent tweets from disappearing while being read.

The issue which has been reported by many users on Twitter pertains to tweets disappearing while being read. The timeline is said to refresh itself, resulting in the disappearing tweets.

Twitter has announced that it plans to roll out updates to fix this issue over the next two months. “We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it,” Twitter said while commenting on the issue.