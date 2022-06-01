Twitter is shutting down TweetDeck app for Mac users starting July 1

Starting July 1, Twitter will shut down the TweetDeck app for its mac users. “TweetDeck for Mac is saying goodbye Beginning July 1, the TweetDeck for Mac application will be removed. You can continue accessing TweetDeck on the web,” a prompt for TweetDeck Mac users showed, as per a report by 9to5 Mac.

However, there is no information as to why Twitter has taken this decision so abruptly. It should be noted that TweetDeck is a website wrapper implementation, which means that Twitter does not require any maintenance effort.

Earlier, in July 2021, Twitter announced that it has started rolling out a redesigned version of its TweetDeck Twitter client, which it has been working on since 2020. According to Twitter, the new design was meant to better align with the design of the Twitter websites and mobile apps, incorporating more Twitter.com functionality.

Meanwhile, not many users were happy with the new update. A user that goes by the name Boon Sheridan tweeted, “Ah! The TweetDeck app is the one tool that made Twitter useful for me. The web version just hasn’t cut it.”

Ah 💩! The TweetDeck app is the one tool that made Twitter *useful* for me. The web version just hasn’t cut it. “TweetDeck for Mac is saying goodbye. Beginning July 1, the TweetDeck for Mac application will be removed. You can continue accessing TweetDeck on the web” — Boon Sheridan (@boonerang) June 1, 2022

Another user also expressed disappointment saying that the move “just outright sucks”.

While users will be able to use TweetDeck on the app, it seems many people noted that the web app is not as useful. A user explains why the TweetDeck app is better. “Stability and focus primarily. A stand-alone app means not worrying about tab issues, crashes, and the like. Also, a uni-tasker is a good thing for me personally,” he added.