Twitter is now accepting requests for verification: Everything you need to know

Tuesday, September 14, 2021
By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: September 14, 2021 4:24:51 pm
Twitter has announced that it has again started rolling out access to request a blue badge. The company recently paused the application rollout to make “some improvements to the application flow and review process.”

One of the reasons behind halting the verification process is when Twitter accidentally verified the fake accounts in the month of July, which the company reportedly admitted.

“We mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts,” Twitter told the Daily Dot in a statement. “We have now permanently suspended the accounts in question, and removed their verified badge, under our platform manipulation and spam policy.”

The Verge reported that Twitter suspended five verified accounts and one account has reportedly been deactivated.

Now, the micro-blogging site is again starting the verification process. The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. The company says your account should be notable and active to be verified on the platform.

The “six types of notable accounts we currently verify are government, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, Sports and esports, companies, brands and non-profit organizations, activists, organizers, and other influential individuals,” Twitter said.

Those who are now interested can now apply for verification on Twitter by going to their account’s “Settings” section. You will then find the “Request Verification” feature. Twitter says if you don’t see the access then you should “keep checking your account settings.”

