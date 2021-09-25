scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Twitter is making changes to offer improved video quality on platform

Twitter has confirmed that videos uploaded to the platform will now appear less pixelated. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 25, 2021 5:30:24 pm
Twitter will now allow users to watch videos in better quality. Twitter’s less than ideal video quality has been an issue, which has been reported by many users. The micro-blogging site has now confirmed via a tweet from its support account that videos uploaded to the platform will now appear less pixelated for a better watching experience.

“Some good news: we’ve made updates to improve video quality. Starting today, videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience,” Twitter said.

As per a report by The Verge, Twitter has stated that it removed a pre-processing step in its video pipeline while uploading videos. The company says that it removed the step of spliting videos into smaller chunks for ingestion which may contribute to the loss in quality.

Twitter is also working on other features and elements to improve the overall experience of the service. The company announced via a tweet on its official support account that it is making certain changes that would prevent tweets from disappearing while being read.

Must Read |Twitter is testing a new ‘Safety Mode’: Here’s what it will mean
 The timeline is said to refresh itself, resulting in the disappearing tweets.

Twitter says that it plans to roll out updates to fix the issue over the next two months. “We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it,” Twitter said while commenting on the issue.

The two-month timeline means that the fix may not be in place immediately, so you may still face the issue before Twitter makes the necessary changes.

