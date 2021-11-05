Twitter adding new button to search for tweets from specific accounts

Twitter seems to be working on a new feature, which will likely help improve the experience of users. The social media platform has added a new search button on profile pages, which makes it easier for users to search for some tweets from a specific user on Twitter.

This is feature could be useful to many as there are times when are looking for some old tweets that might be relevant in a situation. The new feature was first spotted by Matt Navarra, who is a social media consultant.

The feature was made available to a few users. But, XDA Developers has reported that Twitter has rolled out the search button for a broader number of users on the iOS version.

Twitter 🔍 search user’s tweets button on profiles is now available (for some users) h/t @RefaelCohe pic.twitter.com/K8QSUZ0iHr — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 11, 2021

It is worth pointing out that users can already search for specific tweets on Twitter, but the process adds an extra step. One can search for anything on Twitter by using the format “from:[Twitter handle] [search term]” in the regular Twitter search box.

For instance, if you want to search Netflix’s money Heist tweets, then you can simply tap on Twitter’s search bar and enter “From: Netflix Money.” But, the new search button will make it easier for users to search for tweets from specific accounts.

Besides, Twitter recently launched a new way for users to check out new features before anyone else. The company announced that subscribers who have enrolled for the Twitter Blue service will get early access to new features, which will be available under a new ‘Labs’ banner.

“Labs is our way of sharing some of the newest features we’re building so you’ll have it before everyone else,” Twitter said.

Currently, Labs is only available to subscribers who are based in Canada and Australia. But, the social media giant has promised that the same feature will be released in a few more countries in the near future.