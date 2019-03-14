Twitter is adding an Instagram style quick capture camera feature to its app

Twitter has announced to add a new camera feature that brings an Instagram style quick capture mode in its mobile apps. The feature aims to make photo and video sharing easy for the users.

Advertising

Twitter showed off the new feature via a tweet. All it needs for the camera to open is a swipe on the Twitter news feed. In the Twitter camera interface, tapping the button at the bottom clicks the picture while pressing on the button starts video recording, which can be as long as two minutes.

On the interface, there is also an option to turn on/off the flash and a button to switch to the front camera. The interface can also record audio-only live broadcasts without any Periscope branding.

As of now. there are no stickers or filters in the Twitter camera the way there is in the image uploader in the tweet composer. Twitter said that it would bring the new feature to both Android and iOS app in the coming days.

See it? Tweet it! Our updated camera is just a swipe away, so you get the shot fast. Rolling out to all of you over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/moOEFO2nQq — Twitter (@Twitter) March 13, 2019

The pictures and videos shot using Twitter’s quick capture mode are being shared on the Twitter feed. As of now, Twitter is not launching Stories like WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook. It is just making it easy to share pictures and videos from the real time to the social media platform, which as of now, is mostly filled with text.

Advertising

Also read | Twitter starts testing prototype app, twttr with new features

With more people sharing photos and videos of what’s in front of them, it would not be shocking to see hashtags dedicated to nearby events and performances in the “Trends” section.