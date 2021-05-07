Twitter introduces Tip Jar on Android and iOS: Here’s how it works

Tip Jar is now rolling out on Twitter: Here's how it works. (Image credit: Twitter)

Twitter is officially adding a ‘Tip Jar’ feature to the platform, so that users can tip creators who enable this on their profile. The Tip Jar feature is rolling out to select users globally on Android and iOS versions of the app. Payment services which are supported include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo.

Twitter says it will not take any cuts for any tips that users receive on the platform. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces, which is Twitter’s live-audio chat feature.

According to a Twitter blogpost, since users “drive the conversation on Twitter”, the company wants to make it easier for them to “support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes,” and that’s why they are introducing Tip Jar. “This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money,” adds the blog.

Everyone using the platform in English can send tips, though Twitter says it plans to expand this to more languages soon.

“For now, a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English can add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips,” adds the blogpost. Twitter says select creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits will see the Tip Jar on their profile, and it will soon give this capability to more users.

How to find Tip Jar on someone’s profile and send a tip

The Tip Jar feature is rolling out to select accounts. You will see the Tip Jar icon next to the follow button on someone’s profile page.

When you tap the icon, you will see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled.

Select whichever payment service or platform which is preferred.

Twitter’s Tip Jar as it appears on the app. (Image: Indian Express) Twitter’s Tip Jar as it appears on the app. (Image: Indian Express)

Click on the link will take the user to the selected app, where they can pay the preferred tip account.

How to set up Tip Jar, if you have access

Go to you profile. Tap on Edit Profile.

You will see the Tip Jar feature at the bottom. Toggle it on to allow tips.

Choose from the list of services/platforms from which you want to receive tips. You will have to enter details for that service. Keep in mind if you want to receive tips on say PayPal or Venmo you will need a prior account there.

That’s it, you’ve turned on the feature. Now wait for the tips to roll in.