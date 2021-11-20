scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Twitter introduces its Tipping feature for Android: Here’s how it works

Twitter is introducing its tipping feature on Android devices that will allow users to send money to the content creators of their choice

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: November 20, 2021 4:55:00 pm
Twitter, Twitter tip feature, Twitter tipping feature, Twitter latest features, Twitter new features, Twitter tip feature, Twitter newsTwitter confirmed that the tipping feature will be coming to Android via a tweet (Image source: File)

Twitter is introducing its tipping feature on Android devices that will allow users to send money to the content creators of their choice. This is not a new feature and the company introduced its Tip Jar functionality for iOS devices earlier this year.

The feature allows users including creators and journalists to monetize their tweets in the form of tips. Creators will be share links to their Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, Paypal, and Venmo accounts and in turn, will be able to receive tips from their followers.

Twitter confirmed that the tipping feature will be coming to Android via a tweet. Users will be able to add the Tips icon to their profile from the Edit Profile button. As of now, only a limited group of creators, journalists, and nonprofits were receiving the feature.

Must Read |Twitter Spaces: Here are the top features you should know about

Twitter had introduced the Tip Jar feature in May earlier this year and in September, it released it for all iOS users over the age of 18. The company is now said to be working on the ability to allow users to receive tips in Bitcoin through the tip jar feature.

In other news, Twitter recently confirmed that it will now offer full-sized images on its platform. The update will get rid of the auto-cropping algorithm on its Android and iOS apps, which will allow users to view images in their entirety, on their timeline.

This means while posting images on the platform, users will be able to see an accurate preview of the same, without any formatting. The company describes the full-size preview window by stating “what you see is what you get”.

Twitter confirmed the arrival of features in a series of Tweets, while also describing the same. “A new kind of surprise: show off more of your pic when you Tweet a single image. Now available to everyone on Android and iOS –– how your image looks in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline” Twitter stated as part of a tweet.

