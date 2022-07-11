scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 bln deal: Sources

Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight.

By: Reuters |
July 11, 2022 5:46:00 am
Elon musk terminates twitter dealTwitter declined to comment while the law firm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours. (Reuters Photo)

Twitter Inc has hired U.S. law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Elon Musk and force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter’s chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight.

Read in Explained |Explained: Why does Elon Musk want to terminate $44 billion Twitter deal and what happens next?

Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter declined to comment while the law firm did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside business hours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An uncertain transition: As GST compensation ends, state governments need...Premium
An uncertain transition: As GST compensation ends, state governments need...
Despite structural inequality, small acts of kindness have valuePremium
Despite structural inequality, small acts of kindness have value
Rape in Delhi rang alarm bells in HQ: Uber scrambled to guard reputation,...Premium
Rape in Delhi rang alarm bells in HQ: Uber scrambled to guard reputation,...
Sri Lanka uprising: A new social contractPremium
Sri Lanka uprising: A new social contract

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was one of the legal advisers for Musk’s plan to take Tesla private in 2018. Musk tweeted that there was “funding secured” for a $72 billion deal to take Tesla private but did not move ahead with an offer.

Also Read |Twitterati roast Elon Musk for ‘abandoning’ Twitter deal

Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million in civil fines, and Musk stepped down as Tesla’s chairman to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he defrauded investors.

Twitter’s existing legal team includes Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement