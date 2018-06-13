Twitter has rolled out its in-stream video ad service to all advertisers in India

The India launch is part of a global roll out in other markets including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UAE, the UK and the US. (Image: Reuters) The India launch is part of a global roll out in other markets including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UAE, the UK and the US. (Image: Reuters)

After a pilot run with some users, Twitter on Wednesday rolled out its in-stream video ad service to all advertisers in India that will help marketers capture consumers’ attention when they are most receptive. According to the micro-blogging site, in-stream video ad campaigns drive positive shifts in key brand metrics for advertisers. The India launch is part of a global roll out in other markets including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UAE, the UK and the US.

Twitter has partnered with several video publishers wherein these content partners would sharing brand-safe videos that audiences would be eager to discover, the company said in a statement. In India, several brands including Air Vistara, Amazon, Lenovo, LG, Reliance Smart, Motorola and Tata, among others, have innovated with in-stream video ads on Twitter for their campaigns.

“Based on the ‘Global Nielsen Brand Effect’ data, people who saw in-stream video ads on Twitter were 60 per cent more likely to recall the brand’s ad, 30 per cent were more likely to be aware of the advertiser’s brand and had a five per cent higher purchase intent (versus those not exposed to video ads),” the company added.

To help marketers understand how this new video ad product will work in tandem with their existing Twitter video ad campaigns, the company partnered global marketing firms Dentsu Aegis and Kantar Millward Brown. The results proved that increased frequency of exposure to multiple video ad formats increases brand health metrics across the funnel.

