Twitter working on feature which will filter graphic content in direct messages

Users will have the choice to disable graphic content in DMs (Representational Image)

Twitter is working on a feature that will allow users to decide whether they want to view or filter graphic media content sent to them via direct messages. As per a reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchun Wong the feature will be exclusive to just direct messages, excluding the news feed.

According to the screenshot shared by Wong, users will get a warning informing them about the graphic content and whether they want to enable it or not. “Display warnings over messages detected to potentially containing graphic media (like nudity, sexual content, or violence). You’ll always the option to view the media if you want,” the prompt mentions for such content in DMs.

Twitter is working on an option for filtering graphic media, making sure you always have the freedom to look at the dicc pics unfiltered without warning if you want pic.twitter.com/6Z7ESF8KWF — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 11, 2020

The new feature will help Twitter users stay away from disturbing content that one can send via direct messages especially sexual content and violence. On Twitter, mainly women get more hate as people try to slide into their messages sending them inappropriate content.

This would help people maintain social well being as the warning will alert them about the content beforehand. Also, there are many fake accounts that send nude or sexual content via direct messages. Users will also be able to block the people right away without getting exposed to inappropriate content. The feature is still in works reportedly and can’t be accessed now. Also, there is no official word from Twitter validating the feature.

There is another feature in works that will prevent people from getting misinformed. Whenever a user likes a tweet with fake news or unverified news, he/she will get a prompt that will help decrease or prevent it from going viral which earlier would have led to widespread misinformation.

Twitter is working on misinformation warning on Likes, just like the ones for Quote Tweets / Retweets pic.twitter.com/BLlmaw5RZK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 9, 2020

Earlier, there were measures taken during the US Presidential Election as well to curb the spread of fake news before the final results are declared.

