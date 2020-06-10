Twitter Fleets: How to create and share fleeting thoughts

Twitter Fleets available in India: How to create and share fleeting thoughts (Image: Twitter) Twitter Fleets available in India: How to create and share fleeting thoughts (Image: Twitter)

Twitter has started testing Fleets in India beginning Tuesday. The feature has been long-awaited and is now available for some Android and iOS users and will roll out to others in the days to come in the country. For many users Fleets is available since last night. The feature works very similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. Fleets disappear within 24 hours and there’s no sign of its existence after that.

Unlike Tweets, Fleets can’t be reshared or retweeted. The users can only react and send a direct message and none of it will be available/visible to the public. Since the roll out last night Twitter users have gone absolutely crazy about Fleets. Some users loved the feature while others have criticised it by calling it a copy of Instagram Stories.

If you still haven’t received Fleets, just go ahead and update the twitter app first from Google Play store and Apple App store. We used Fleets and here’s how you can create and share Fleets.

How to create post and Fleet

To start with just update your Twitter account first by heading to App store or Play store. If your Settings are set at auto-update the app will be automatically updated to the latest version.

After updating the app you will be able to see Fleet option at the top of the Twitter home screen. Notably, Fleets is available for mobile app users only and not desktop version.

Click on the circular Fleets icon around your profile photo at the top left corner of the screen. You will see a ‘+’ icon there. Click on it.

A new Fleets space will appear– similar to Instagram Stories. You can Share a fleeting thought there and click on the Fleet option to share with your followers.

Users can write text, add photos, GIFs in a Fleet. The photo and GIF options are available at the bottom of the screen.

After adding your fleeting thoughts, click on Fleet option.

You can also click a photo directly, add a text to the photo and Fleet.

Twitter Fleets: Things you can and can’t do

–You will be able to add photos to Fleets. You can add text to photos.

–Twitter allows you to add GIFs to Fleets.

–You will also be able to capture photos using camera icon and Fleet.

–You can delete your Fleet whenever you want.

–You can Tweet your own Fleets.

–You can view your Fleets by swiping down.

–Your followers can DM in each and every Fleet.

–Followers will be able to react to your Fleets.

–There are no limits. You can share as many Fleet as possible.

–There’s no way you can turn off DM unless you disable DMs completely by heading to the Settings option.

Fleets is being tested in India right and the social media platform is asking users to share their feedback using the #FleetsFeedback.

