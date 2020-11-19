Twitter Fleets global rollout slowed down after performance issues

Earlier this week, Twitter announced the roll out its latest disappearing tweets feature called “Fleets.” Now, just after a few days, the company is slowing down the rollout of Fleets to fix some performance and stability problems. This information from the support team of Twitter. The company says that “If you don’t have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days.”

In case you are unaware, Fleets is similar to Instagram Stories. You are allowed to share text, respond to others’ tweets, or post videos with the same background colour and overlaid text. Twitter said that fleets will remain live for 24 hours only. Like Instagram, one will find fleets on the top of the Twitter account, right below the icon. The social media giant introduced this feature after testing it in a few countries.

“Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation — we saw people with Fleets talk more on Twitter,” explains design director Joshua Harris and product manager Sam Haveson in a blog post. “Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what’s on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings.”

If you have received the Fleets feature, then you can try it now. To share a Tweet in a Fleet, you just need to tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of any tweet and then tap, “Share in Fleet.” Users can add share it with some text or emojis. Twitter has promised that it will soon add stickers and live broadcasting option in Fleets.

“Your followers can see your Fleets at the top of their home timeline. Anyone who can see your full profile can see your Fleets there too. If you have open Direct Messages, anyone can reply to your Fleets,” Harris and Haveson wrote.

