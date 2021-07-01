Twitter facing possible service disruption: Here’s what we know

Twitter down for you? Here's what we know so far (File Photo/Representational)

Twitter services are down for users, again. While it is not completely down, a lot of users are having issues in using this microblogging site. Twitter has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix, as per a report by Reuters.

As per Downdetector, thousands of Twitter users are experiencing issues. Out of these, 78 percent of people are experiencing issues on the web version. The rest of the users are not able to use the mobile version of Twitter. The site suggests that Android users are having more issues than those who have iOS devices.

Some of the users are not able to delete a tweet or recheck the latest tweet. Many are also complaining about not able to check their timelines as the website repeatedly displays an error message saying, “Something went wrong, try reloading.”

We also got this message on the web and iOS versions of Twitter, but the Android app is working fine for us. A few users reported that the microblogging site is showing errors when viewing a profile or tweeting.

A few Twitter users could not load replies or threads when looking at a particular post. But, the social media platform’s official status page says “operational,” which means that Twitter is working fine and people are experiencing minor issues, which should get fixed soon.

The Downdetector website reveals that Twitter is having issues since 9:33 PM Eastern Time Zone (EDT), which is 7:03AM in India.