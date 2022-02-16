Twitter enables Paytm option in India for tipping creators

Twitter is adding Paytm as a payment gateway option on its Tips feature that allows creators to monetise their Twitter account by receiving monetary tips from followers and other users. The company said that the Tips feature has been available to all users above the age of 18 in India, irrespective of whether they use an Android or iOS device..

Users can now rely on Paytm’s interface to support individuals and organisations on Twitter by paying them using different modes of payment including UPI, credit card and debit cards, net banking, wallets etc.

Twitter had originally released the Tip Jar feature in May last year before releasing it for all iOS users above the age of 18 in September. The feature got added to Android devices in November of the same year.

Until now, Indian creators could only share links of their Bitcoin or Ethereum address, Patreon or Razorpay on their Tips section. The addition of Paytm gateway will widen the user base who can more easily contribute to their favourite creators on the platform.

How can creators enable Paytm tips?

In order to turn the Paytm tipping feature, creators need to go to their profile on the Twitter app and click the “Edit Profile” button.

Once you click this, you will be taken to a section where you can edit your profile. When you scroll to the bottom, you will see a “Tips” option that would be automatically set to “off” if you haven’t used it before.

In case this option is not available to you, ensure that you have entered your date of birth on your profile. Twitter restricts this feature for users below the age of 18 and therefore it will not appear on your profile unless you enter your age.

Once you click on “Tips”, you will be taken to another screen where there is an on-off toggle that allows you to start and stop accepting tips on your account.

Under this, there will be a few text fields corresponding to different payment methods, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Patreon, Paytm and Razorpay.

Click on the Paytm field, enter your details and complete connecting your wallet to your account. Once a creator has enabled the feature, Twitter adds an icon next to your profile which will have a Paytm link that will allow users to tip you using the Paytm interface on their devices.