Twitter says employees can work from home forever – COVID-19 or not

Almost everyone around the world is working from home, all thanks to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Google recently told its employees that the majority of employees will work from home until 2021. According to a new report coming from Buzzfeed News Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent out an email to the employees stating that they will be able to work from home forever. This means Twitter employees will be able to work from home all even after the pandemic ends.

Twitter is the first tech company to make work from home permanent for its employees. Dorsey noted in the email that employees will be “allowed to work from home permanently, even after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown passes”. However, he did clarify that jobs that require “physical presence” such as maintaining servers and so on will still need employees to come to the office.

A Twitter spokesperson told Buzzfeed “We’ve been very thoughtful in how we’ve approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model. We’ll continue to be, and we’ll continue to put the safety of our people and communities first.” To recall, Twitter was among the first tech companies to announce work from home earlier this year.

In another emailed statement to TechCrunch Twitter noted, “We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere.”

“The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return,” the email response further noted.

Earlier Chief HR Officer Jennifer Christie explained that “opening offices” will be in the hands of the company but if employees want to come to office or not will be their decision. Christie also noted that “with very few exceptions, offices won’t open before September” and added that “there will also be no business travel before September, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of 2020.”

Alongside Twitter and Google, other tech companies such as Facebook have also extended work from home policies until the end of this year. Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to reopen some stores in the United States in the upcoming days.

