Twitter will never get an edit tweet option, clarifies CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter users have been waiting for the edit tweet option for a very long time. There have also been several arguments about it in the past. In fact, they happen even now. While users are eagerly waiting for the edit tweet option to be available very soon, Twitter believes it’s against the roots of the initial design of the social media platform. A latest interview of CEO Jack Dorsey reveals that Twitter is in no mood to bring the edit button.

Right now, tweets can’t be edited once posted. This means if you have tweeted something you will not be able to take it back. The only thing that can be done is to reply via a new tweet. Or may be simply delete. It is for the first ever time Twitter CEO opens up about the edit tweet option and says it’s not coming at all.

In an interaction with Wired Dorsey says “we will probably never do it” when asked when the platform will bring an edit option. Dorsey goes on to say that the idea of not including an edit option has its roots in Twitter’s original design. “We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back,” Dorsey says. “We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days,” he adds.

Dorsey says that Twitter doesn’t feel the importance of an edit option on the platform. He notes that an edit option can be both good and bad. The good thing about an edit option is that users can fix typos in tweet or say a broken links. But the same edit option can be utilised for wrong reasons such as editing content to mislead people. “So, these are all the considerations,” says Dorsey. “We’ll probably never do it,” he notes.

Several arguments have had happened related to edit option on Twitter. In an interview that happened couple of months ago, Twitter’s product lead Kayvon Beykpour said talking about the edit option, “Honestly, it’s a feature that I think we should build at some point, but it’s not anywhere near the top of our priorities.” After this comment it is safe to say that the edit option may not come anytime soon, but Twitter “probably” might consider to bring it in the future. For now, it’s not coming.

