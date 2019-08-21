Twitter down; outage reported from across world

Twitter, the microblogging website is currently facing outages in a number of areas, causing several people to not be able to access the website. Major impact point according to DownDetector include India, Japan and the UK.

For many people the website and the app are opening, however, they are not able to post or search or browse on the platform. For others, the website is not even showing up and is throwing a website server error.

Android and iOS apps are also showing error messages like ‘can not retrieve tweets at the moment’ and ‘something went wrong’.

The outage seems to has originated around 7:30 PM IST and is yet to be resolved.

It is currently unknown as to how and why this outage has taken place. The company is yet to provide a statement regarding this outage.

(The story is developing)