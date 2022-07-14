scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Twitter outage for thousands of users – Downdetector

Many users are reporting issues with Twitter.

By: Reuters |
Updated: July 14, 2022 7:00:42 pm
There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States. (Image credit: AP/ File)

Twitter Inc was down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Users began reporting issues with Twitter at 5.23 PM. (Image credit: Downdetector)

Users in other countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Italy also reported Twitter not working.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

