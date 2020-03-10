Twitter calls Trump’s tweet ‘manipulated’, wants users to tweet responsibly

Twitter tags a video clip of Joe Biden shared by Donald Trump as ‘manipulated’ Twitter tags a video clip of Joe Biden shared by Donald Trump as ‘manipulated’

President of the United States of America Donald Trump is in the limelight once again and this time not for a very good reason. A recently shared tweet by Trump has been branded as ‘manipulated’ by Twitter. This is the first-ever time that the social media firm has branded any tweet as manipulated. Twitter informed about the new tweeting rules just last week.

It was on Saturday that Trump’s assistant and director of social media at the White House Dan Scavino shared an edited video clip in which Joe Biden was seen saying “We can only re-elect @realDonaldTrump”. The message that the video delivered wasn’t on par with what was originally said by Joe at Kansas City, Missouri.

I finally agree with Joe Biden on something! He’s exactly right—If we don’t want 4 years of this, we can only re-elect @realDonaldTrump RT! pic.twitter.com/ckHXu42jZc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 8, 2020

The short video clip shared by Scavino appeared as if Biden was endorsing Trump and wanted his re-election. But that clearly wasn’t the case. Originally, Biden had said, “We can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here.” Scavino had just picked up a part of the video and shared it on the social media platform.

The video click went viral as soon as it was posted. Twitter slapped the ‘manipulated content’ tag on the video after it was viewed by nearly 5.2million users.

Scavino tried defending himself by saying that the “video was NOT manipulated”. He also retweeted tweets that were in his support. One of the many retweeted tweets said, “This video was simply shortened. This means every single clip on Twitter is ‘Manipulated’.”

Tweet responsibly

Last week Twitter announced new rules regarding the content shared and spread of misinformation on the platform. The social media giant noted, “You may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm.” It also said, “we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.”

With every passing day, Twitter is getting stricter with the content policy for its platform. The social media giant wants users to find reliable information on Twitter which means it is the responsibility of the users itself to verify the content before sharing them on Twitter.

