Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey mocks Facebook’s new all-Caps logo

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took a potshot at Facebook’s new all-Caps corporate logo. “Twitter from TWITTER,” he wrote in a tweet. Facebook unveiled its new company logo earlier this week to distinguish Facebook the company from the Facebook app. Dorsey was not alone in mocking the new logo as many others took to Twitter to criticize it for being too simple.

“The Facebook logo is changing to FACEBOOK. Wow, many different. Such new,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the new Facebook logo, which is meant to help you avoid confusing Facebook for Facebook,” read a tweet.

For those unaware, Facebook’s new company logo is essentially Facebook spelled out in all-Caps. It will cycle between the colours of the other products like Whatsapp and Instagram to make it clear which products are owned by Facebook. So, on WhatsApp, the Facebook logo will have a green colour, while it is a distinct pink and orange colour or Instagram.

Previously, Dorsey took a jab at Facebook as he said that the site will ban all political ads. To give a perspective, Facebook is under fire for the way it has handled elections on its platform. The announcement by Twitter was made just an hour before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company’s earnings call last week. Twitter’s new political ads policy will go into effect on November 22.