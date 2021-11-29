scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 29, 2021
MUST READ

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expected to step down: Source

Shares of the microblogging platform surged 10% in premarket trading.

By: Reuters |
Updated: November 29, 2021 8:53:06 pm
twitter india, government letter twitter, twitter misrepresentation maps, twitter leh ladakh map, twitter map controversy, ajay sawhney twitter letterTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey (File Photo)

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company’s board has been preparing for Dorsey’s departure since last year, the source said.

The news comes as Twitter has accelerated the pace of its product innovation over the past year to compete with social media rivals such as Facebook Inc and TikTok, and to reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

Read more |Jack Dorsey’s decentralized Bitcoin exchange tbDEX announced: Here’s everything you should know

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9% in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square Inc, of which Dorsey is also chief executive, were up 3%. Trading in the shares was then suspended ahead of an expected announcement.

In his latest tweet on Nov. 28, Dorsey said: “I love twitter”.

The “likes” on that tweet surged to more than 54,000 on Monday. CNBC was first to report Dorsey’s move.

In early 2020, Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management Corp to step down, after the hedge fund argued that he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payments processing company Square Inc. Dorsey fended off the pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter’s board.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 29: Latest News

Advertisement