Twitter Blue subscription price spotted for India; here’s what it could cost

Check out all you need to know about Twitter's paid subscription plan in India. (Image Source: Twitter)

Twitter has been working on a paid subscription service called Twitter Blue, which has been the subject of leaks and rumours for a while now. In the latest update, the price of the subscription has been spotted on Apple App Store, which reveals that the service will cost Rs 269 per month in India, at least on iOS.

But after updating the app we could not see Twitter Blue being offered, so the service has not yet rolled out in India. We have reached out to Twitter for more details on the same and will update based on their response. “Unlock Twitter Blue, a new way to subscribe to features that customise your Twitter experience. Features include: Undo Tweet, Bookmark Folders, Reader Mode,” the official Twitter app description on the App Store reads.

Twitter Blue unlocks special abilities for subscribers who pay a premium, including the ability to undo a posted tweet. It is currently unknown when the Twitter Blue option will come to Android users, and if the pricing will remain the same.

The Apple App Store reveals that a Twitter Blue subscription will cost Rs 269 per month in India. (Express Photo) The Apple App Store reveals that a Twitter Blue subscription will cost Rs 269 per month in India. (Express Photo)

“Starting today, we will be rolling out our first iteration of Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada only. We are not rolling out Twitter Blue to Indian users at present.” Twitter said in a statement to Indian Express. “Our hope with this initial phase is to gain a deeper understanding of what will make a subscriber’s Twitter experience more customised and more expressive. Twitter Blue gives subscribers features and perks we’ve heard feedback on and can add to the Twitter experience of those people who use it the most,” the statement added.

Twitter Blue features explained

With Twitter Blue, users will get access to three premium features for now. These include Undo Tweet, Bookmark Folders, Reader Mode, customisable Twitter icons and coloured themes.

Undo Tweet, as the name suggests will allow Twitter users to undo a tweet that they have posted. Bookmarks Folders will allow users to bookmark interesting tweets and categorise them into folders to avoid a messy list of bookmarks clubbed together.

Also Read | Twitter working on three new misinformation warning labels

A Reader Mode will help users convert tweet threads into text that is easier to follow and read. This works by merging all tweets in a thread into a single screen. Twitter Blue users will also now be able to implement different theme colours into their UI and users will also be able to change the colour of the main Twitter icon from the default Blue to Pink, Purple, Yellow or Orange.

Twitter Blue has nothing to do with Twitter’s ‘blue tick’

Do note that Twitter Blue is a paid, monthly subscription-basis plan that enables users to have extra features. The service has nothing to do with getting a ‘blue tick’ on Twitter. The blue tick is a mark of Twitter verification provided to notable accounts.

Getting a Twitter Blue subscription will not give a user’s account a blue tick. Similarly, verified accounts will also have to pay the subscription fee to get the perks of Twitter Blue.