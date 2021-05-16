scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Twitter’s ‘Blue’ subscription service in the works, may launch soon

Twitter is reportedly set to launch its own subscription-based service called Twitter Blue. A leak has now revealed a few of its new features. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 16, 2021 2:57:36 pm
Check out all we know about Twitter Blue so far.

Twitter is reportedly going to soon launch its own premium subscription-based service, called Twitter Blue.  A new thread of tweets by Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) highlights the extra features Twitter Blue users will get to see.

These features include the ability to undo tweets, a new Collections tab and more. Check out the tweets here.

Twitter Blue is reportedly set to be priced at $2.99 (about Rs 219) per month. However, Wong suggests this could be the base plan, with more expensive plans available for those who want even more features.

This reportedly includes the ability to undo tweets. However, the ability to edit tweets that have been published is still a no-show, despite being a popular demand from Twitter users for years.

Twitter Collections

Another new feature, exclusive to Twitter Blue as per the leaks, is Collections. Collections will let users “save and organise your favourite tweets into Collections so that they’re easier to find later.” This is similar to the multiple board you can create on Pinterest. Twitter users with the ability to access Collections will also be able to share their Collections with others.

It remains to be seen if these features will be enough o convince Twitter users to jump onboard the subscription train. A lot of questions about Twitter Blue still remain to be answered. These include whether Blue users will have more data privacy and will their content be more preferred in the Twitter algorithm. We expect more details on these elements to surface closer to an actual launch date for the service.

