Twitter’s ‘Blue’ subscription service in the works, may launch soon

Check out all we know about Twitter Blue so far. (File)

Twitter is reportedly going to soon launch its own premium subscription-based service, called Twitter Blue. A new thread of tweets by Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) highlights the extra features Twitter Blue users will get to see.

These features include the ability to undo tweets, a new Collections tab and more. Check out the tweets here.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Twitter Blue is reportedly set to be priced at $2.99 (about Rs 219) per month. However, Wong suggests this could be the base plan, with more expensive plans available for those who want even more features.

This reportedly includes the ability to undo tweets. However, the ability to edit tweets that have been published is still a no-show, despite being a popular demand from Twitter users for years.

Tony Haile (@arctictony), former CEO of Scroll (now part of Twitter) has mentioned it’ll be “integrated into a broader Twitter subscription” in the acquisition announcement tweet, confirming that Twitter Blue (or other tiers) will include the clutter-free news-reading experience https://t.co/qkLTumQLCs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Twitter Collections

Another new feature, exclusive to Twitter Blue as per the leaks, is Collections. Collections will let users “save and organise your favourite tweets into Collections so that they’re easier to find later.” This is similar to the multiple board you can create on Pinterest. Twitter users with the ability to access Collections will also be able to share their Collections with others.

It remains to be seen if these features will be enough o convince Twitter users to jump onboard the subscription train. A lot of questions about Twitter Blue still remain to be answered. These include whether Blue users will have more data privacy and will their content be more preferred in the Twitter algorithm. We expect more details on these elements to surface closer to an actual launch date for the service.