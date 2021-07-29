Twitter begins testing shopping feature: All you need to know

Twitter has launched a pilot of the Shop Module and is testing out the potential for shopping on Twitter. The new feature allows users to shop products directly from a business profile. All the brands, businesses and other retailers will be able to showcase their products on the top of their profiles.

When people visit a profile with the Shop Module enabled, they can scroll through the carousel of products and tap through on a single product to learn more and purchase in an in-app browser, without leaving Twitter. Customers will also be able to learn more about the product in question and then decide whether they want to purchase the product.

“With this pilot, we’ll get to explore how our engaged, responsive and chatty audience reacts to products that are emotionally charged — like a new jersey from your favourite sports team — or that provide lasting impact — like a new skincare regimen. And, fundamentally, it’ll give us the chance to keep learning about which shopping experiences people prefer on Twitter,” the company said in a blog post.

Currently, those who are based in the US will see the Shop Module in a new, dedicated space at the top of a supported Twitter profile. Those who prefer the English language and are using iOS devices will be able to try the new shopping feature of Twitter.

“As we learn, we’re creating deeper partnerships with businesses that reflect whom we’re building for with a new Merchant Advisory Board. The board will consist of brands that have established themselves as best-in-class examples of merchants on Twitter. With their partnership, we hope to more easily address the needs of businesses of any size or vertical in our product innovation,” Twitter said.