Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Twitter bans Kanye West’s account over anti-Semitic tweet

Twitter recently locked Kanye West's account over his anti-Semitic posts over the Jewish community. Recently, his profile was restricted on Instagram for similar reasons.

Kayne West twitter ban, kayne west anti semitic tweet, kayne west twitter profile lockedKayne West defended his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt and said the idea was funny. (Source: AP)

After two years, Kanye West, who now goes on by the name Ye marked his returned on Twitter. The rapper tweeted about Mark Zuckerberg kicking him off Instagram. Now, a report from Buzzfeed suggests that Twitter has also locked the known rapper’s account over a recent anti-Semitic tweet.

Apart from locking the account temporarily, Twitter has removed Kanye West’s tweet, but before it did so, users were quick to screenshot it.

The now-removed tweet reads, ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.’

According to The Verge, Katie Rosborough, a Twitter spokesperson said that the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.

Also Read |‘The idea of me wearing it was funny’: Kanye West defends his ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt

It is still unclear how long his Twitter account will be locked down. If you are unaware, Twitter rules and regulations state that a locked account will remain in ‘Read-only’ mode and might be restricted from somewhere between 12 hours to seven days, depending on the severity of the violation.  This means Kanye West won’t be able to like, share or post tweets until the restrictions are lifted, but other users on the social media platform will still be able to interact with his profile.

Last week, Elon Musk welcomed had West back to Twitter. Recently, the rapper appeared in an interview saying that the American Jewish Committee was ‘laden with racist and antisemitic undertones’ and involved in a controversy over wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 11:59:23 am
