Twitter adds podcasts support to the newly redesigned Spaces tab

Even though Twitter is currently engaged in two legal battles, one with Elon Musk and the other with the Indian Government’s content blocking orders, the developers seem to be constantly working on features like verified phone number tag and view count for tweets.

Now, the social media giant has officially announced it will be adding podcasts to the platform as part of the recently redesigned Spaces tab. The announcement may not come as a surprise to some since Twitter was reportedly working on the feature for quite some time now.

Some reports also suggested that the social media was working on a dedicated podcast tab, but the idea of integrating podcasts with the Spaces tab seems natural since both offer audio content.

The revamped Spaces tab introduces personalised hubs ‘that group audio content together by specific themes like News, Music, Sports, and more. Now, Twitter listeners will be able to easily access a more personalised selection of live and recorded Spaces discussing the topics that are most relevant to them’, the company said in a blog post.

Based on what users are interested in, Twitter said it will automatically suggest podcast topics to people. Users will also be able to either give the podcast a thumbs up or thumbs down. But it looks like podcasts will only be visible to English-speaking users on Android and iOS devices.

In other news, a report by CNN and the Washington Post suggests that Twitter had misled federal regulatory authorities about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.