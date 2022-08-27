scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Twitter adds podcasts support to the newly redesigned Spaces tab

Twitter has integrated podcasts with the recently redesigned Spaces tab. The feature is currently available for English-speaking users on Android and iOS.

TwitterTwitter will suggest podcasts to listen to based on user interest. (Image Source: AP)

Even though Twitter is currently engaged in two legal battles, one with Elon Musk and the other with the Indian Government’s content blocking orders, the developers seem to be constantly working on features like verified phone number tag and view count for tweets.

Now, the social media giant has officially announced it will be adding podcasts to the platform as part of the recently redesigned Spaces tab. The announcement may not come as a surprise to some since Twitter was reportedly working on the feature for quite some time now.

Some reports also suggested that the social media was working on a dedicated podcast tab, but the idea of integrating podcasts with the Spaces tab seems natural since both offer audio content.

Also Read |Elon Musk subpoena’s Jack Dorsey in Twitter legal battle: A timeline of when Dorsey backed Musk

The revamped Spaces tab introduces personalised hubs ‘that group audio content together by specific themes like News, Music, Sports, and more. Now, Twitter listeners will be able to easily access a more personalised selection of live and recorded Spaces discussing the topics that are most relevant to them’, the company said in a blog post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

Based on what users are interested in, Twitter said it will automatically suggest podcast topics to people. Users will also be able to either give the podcast a thumbs up or thumbs down. But it looks like podcasts will only be visible to English-speaking users on Android and iOS devices.

In other news, a report by CNN and the Washington Post suggests that Twitter had misled federal regulatory authorities about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 01:54:01 pm
Next Story

URBN wireless power bank, GaN charger review: Power on the move, with style

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter
ICYMI

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter

Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive
Must Read

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement