Twitter acquires group chat app Sphere, could beef up in-app chat features

Twitter has acquired London-based group chat application Sphere. The acquisition is the latest move by Twitter to broaden its product offerings to users. As per a report by TechCrunch, the app could use the acquisition to improve its personal and group messaging capabilities.

“Much like others, we’ve been watching and admiring Twitter’s growing investment in community-building with the release of Communities, Spaces, and features that promote safety,” Sphere said in a blog post.

“When we met the team, we were even more impressed by how seriously they are pursuing interest-based community and how much they believe in its potential impact.”

The move will also see about 20 people from the Sphere team join Twitter. A number of users Sphere had amassed wasn’t disclosed but the standalone app is expected to be brought to an end soon.

“It’s been a long and exciting journey to this point. Like many startups, Sphere started with a very different mission — to help anyone find and share knowledge instantly through the creation of a ‘global brain.’ We originally built a marketplace of paid experts from all around the world, connecting them through group chat,” the startup said in the blog post.

“What we realised is that some of the most helpful and knowledgeable conversations came from groups where members felt a strong sense of belonging to one another. In other words, at the heart of our challenge was helping every single person find their community. The opportunity is massive.”

Founded by Tomas Halgas and Nick D’Aloisio, Sphere had reportedly raised at least $30 million. D’Aloisio also previously created news summary app Summly, which the founder sold to Yahoo at the age of 17 for $30 million.