Twitch adds support for Apple SharePlay: How to work

Twitch has confirmed that it is now introducing support for SharePlay on iOS 15. The feature will now allow iPhone and iPad users to view Twitch streams over ‌FaceTime‌ with their friends.

As per a report by Engadget, the gaming streaming platform has also added a dedicated SharePlay FAQ to its site which details the feature. The SharePlay feature will allow users to watch a Twitch stream together as a group.

If you want to make use of SharePlay with Twitch, you will need to start a ‌FaceTime‌ call with others and then open the Twitch app to a stream to watch together.

How to watch a Twitch stream as a group using SharePlay

Set up a FaceTime call with all participants Open the Twitch app. You can then play a stream you would like to watch together You can then confirm that you would like to play the stream for all participants

FaceTime‌ will allow the lead person to choose to play the stream for all users in the call. The streaming platform will then play the stream on everyone’s device, and playback will be synced for all the devices used by participants on the call.

It is important to note that all participants should have the Twitch app installed on their device and must be logged in with a Twitch account.

All the users will be kept in sync at the same point in the stream. Additionally, all participants will be able to either play or pause content for everyone in the call.

Users will also be able to change the channel by navigating to another channel. While a SharePlay Twitch stream is live, all participants will also be able to chat, follow and subscribe from their separate accounts.

SharePlay for Twitch is only available for iOS devices running iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 and there is no integration for the Twitch Apple TV app.