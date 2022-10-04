Tweet-editing goes live for Twitter Blue members in select regions

Twitter has been internally testing the ability to edit posted tweets for months now after revealing that the feature was in the pipeline. Last week, however, we finally had our first look at the feature in action, as Twitter Blue’s handle posted the first edited tweet.

Now, the feature comes to all users in select regions that have an active Twitter Blue subscription. Twitter Blue users can now edit a posted tweet up to five times. A version history is also available under edited tweets where viewers can still check what a tweet said before being edited.

The feature is available to users in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The function is set to come to a few other regions like the US in the future, but regions like India, Twitter Blue is still not available, which means users also have no access to tweet editing yet.

With the feature out now, Twitter is finally up to speed with other platforms like Instagram where anything you post can be edited after posting, although with the version history intact, anything once tweeted will be out there for viewers to read, unless you delete the tweet completely.