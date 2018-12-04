Tumblr will ban all adult content from December 17

Tumblr is banning all adult, pornographic content from its platform. The company confirmed this in a detailed blog post, and said that this is part of the effort towards a ‘better Tumbr.’ Recently Apple’s App Store had pulled the Tumblr app from the platform after child pornography was being shared on the blogging site. The new policy comes into place from December 17, 2018.

The blog post from the company says they will not allow “adult content, including explicit sexual content and nudity,” though there could be some exceptions. The post also stresses on the issue of child pornography and says that “posting anything that is harmful to minors, including child pornography, is abhorrent and has no place in our community.”

Tumblr says they have “zero tolerance policy for this type of content.” They also claim to have been monitoring for this kind of content, including using industry-standard machine monitoring, and a team of human moderators, and user tools to report content around child abuse.

Tumblr has updated its Community Guidelines to reflect this policy change. However, the post also says the company realises that this has been a platform to free discuss “topics like art, sex positivity, your relationships, your sexuality, and your personal journey,” and that new policy will strike a balance so as not hamper such kinds of expression.

Those members with content that is no longer permitted on Tumblr will get a heads up from them, along with the steps they can take to appeal or preserve their content. The company says it will not make all changes overnight.

The blogging platform admits that when it comes to filter adult content at times there will be mistakes, which has been an issue with social networks. The company says it is relying on automated tools to identify adult content.

Those who feel that their content was flagged incorrectly can appeal the decision using the button on the post in question. This process is only possible to complete on the web or the Tumblr Android app version 12.2 or later to review flagged content. iOS users will have to rely on web appeal for now.