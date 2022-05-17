scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Trump’s Truth Social posts will have to wait before reposts on other platforms

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has said he would reverse Trump's ban on the platform, calling it "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

By: Reuters |
May 17, 2022 9:30:15 am
donald trump, donald trump twitter, twitter news,Trump, who averaged 18 tweets a day when he was president, has said he would not return to Twitter even if reinstated. (Image Source: Reuters)

Donald Trump will have to wait for six hours before reposting his messages from social media platform Truth Social on other platforms, a regulatory filing revealed on Monday.

The platform was launched with the mission of standing up to Big Tech, after the former U.S. president was kicked off of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for allegedly inciting and glorifying violence during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has said he would reverse Trump’s ban on the platform, calling it “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Trump, who averaged 18 tweets a day when he was president, has said he would not return to Twitter even if reinstated.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

He has revved up his messaging on the new platform to his millions of followers after a slow start.

“President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours,” Digital World Acquisition Corp said in a filing.

DWAC, a special purpose acquisition company which will take Truth Social’s parent Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public, filed the statement with U.S. regulators and said it expects to close the deal in the second half of 2022.

It also said Trump is free to sign offers for any new video production, but TMTG holds the right to recreate a similar program for subscription video service TMTG+ and will have to pay him for exclusive content for subscribers.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement