scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Truecaller’s new Open Doors app similar to Clubhouse: What it is and how it works

Open Doors lets users start and join in on moderated conversations that invites more members as more people join in. Here's how it works.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 14, 2022 9:45:30 am
Truecaller, Open Doors, Truecaller, Open DoorsHere's all you need to know about the new Open Doors app. (Image Source: Truecaller)

Truecaller has launched a new app for Android and iOS devices named Open Doors, which appears to be similar to the audio social app Clubhouse. The app is a communication platform that can be used by both existing Truecaller users and new users to start and join audio conversations. These audio conversations will then invite more people through what Truecaller calls, the ‘network effect’.

Once your friend joins a conversation, their friends will also be invited, and this cycle will continue. Note that these conversations will, however, be moderated in real-time, although Truecaller notes that the conversation data itself is not stored.

What’s interesting here is that participants in a conversation cannot see each other’s phone numbers, with only the names and profile pictures visible during a conversation. Users are also in complete control over their personal data as the app requires only two permissions – contacts (to help you connect with those in your address book) and phone (to allow audio conversations).

The app also notes that nobody can listen in on a conversation without you knowing, which does not sound great for privacy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judgePremium
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judge
Also Read |Truecaller on PIL: Not sharing data with anyone, stopped UPI in 2019

Some other features include control over your contacts being alerted every time you join in a conversation and reacting to what other people are saying. The app will also offer precise control over how it notifies users of new Open Doors conversations.

Open Doors is completely free and will be available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Truecaller also claims the app experience is seamless across both platforms.

To get started with Open Doors, Truecaller users can simply login with a single tap, while new users can bind their phone numbers with the app and verify it with a missed call or OTP. The app is currently available in English, Hindi, Spanish, French, and Latin. Truecaller has said it may add more languages to the interface later on if required by users.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement