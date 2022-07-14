Truecaller’s new Open Doors app similar to Clubhouse: What it is and how it works

Truecaller has launched a new app for Android and iOS devices named Open Doors, which appears to be similar to the audio social app Clubhouse. The app is a communication platform that can be used by both existing Truecaller users and new users to start and join audio conversations. These audio conversations will then invite more people through what Truecaller calls, the ‘network effect’.

Once your friend joins a conversation, their friends will also be invited, and this cycle will continue. Note that these conversations will, however, be moderated in real-time, although Truecaller notes that the conversation data itself is not stored.

What’s interesting here is that participants in a conversation cannot see each other’s phone numbers, with only the names and profile pictures visible during a conversation. Users are also in complete control over their personal data as the app requires only two permissions – contacts (to help you connect with those in your address book) and phone (to allow audio conversations).

The app also notes that nobody can listen in on a conversation without you knowing, which does not sound great for privacy.

Some other features include control over your contacts being alerted every time you join in a conversation and reacting to what other people are saying. The app will also offer precise control over how it notifies users of new Open Doors conversations.

Open Doors is completely free and will be available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Truecaller also claims the app experience is seamless across both platforms.

To get started with Open Doors, Truecaller users can simply login with a single tap, while new users can bind their phone numbers with the app and verify it with a missed call or OTP. The app is currently available in English, Hindi, Spanish, French, and Latin. Truecaller has said it may add more languages to the interface later on if required by users.