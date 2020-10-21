Truecaller’s Call Reason feature lets you see why someone is calling you

The Call Reason feature will allow you to add the purpose of the call on your original Caller ID feature and will depict that on the recipient’s headset while calling and along with that it will also be visible even if the recipient misses the call. (Image: Truecaller)

Truecaller has brought a new feature to its Caller ID feature. The new feature will allow users to tell the person they are calling the reason as to why they are doing so. This new feature is called ‘Call Reason’, which will allow the users to set a reason for any specific call so that the receiver on the other end might easily get apprised if the call is personal, business-related or urgent.

According to a blog post published by the company on its official website, the Call Reason feature has been introduced due to popular demand by netizens on social media. Furthermore, the company expects that this new feature will increase the call pickup rates as people will be able to know the sole reason for any incoming calls.

The new update with the Call Reason is currently being rolled out to all Android users across the world. Take note that the feature requires both the caller as well as call recipient to be Truecaller users in order to know about the purpose of the call. However, Google’s Phone call app enables anyone to see the reason for the call by default through its Verified Calls feature.

Having said that it is available on Android, users can also turn it off in the settings if they don’t want to use this feature. As far as functioning is concerned, the Call Reason feature will allow you to add the purpose of the call on your original Caller ID feature and will depict that on the recipient’s headset while calling and along with that it will also be visible even if the recipient misses the call.

Apart from this, Truecaller is also planning to further enhance the communication of its users in 2021. So, following that it plans to introduce the feature where priority and verified customers can set the Call Reason for when they call customers and verified businesses to improve pickup rates and ensure better relationships among Truecaller users.

