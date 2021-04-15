Truecaller will make it easier for businesses to be verified on the platform

Truecaller has introduced new distinct visual differentiators for businesses that are verified. These include the green verified business badge, brand logo, and brand name (PC: Truecaller)

Truecaller will now allow businesses to verify their identity as part of its premier enterprise offering. The new brand identity solutions from Truecaller are said to improve the consumer experience and increase safety by reducing fraud and scam calls. The offering will allow businesses to improve efficiency in their communications and improve call-pickup rates, for genuine and important calls.

“Truecaller enterprise has been set up with the strong intent of building solutions for businesses that will not just improve the efficiency of their communication but also provide significant value and safety to consumers in their day-to-day lives”, said Sony Joy, VP, and Head of Truecaller Enterprise, while commenting on the long term plans of Truecaller on the enterprise front.

Spoofed identities are one of the main reasons for frauds and scams across the globe, and Truecaller has said that the new feature will offer a safe consumer experience while allowing Businesses to be verified on the platform.

Truecaller has introduced new distinct visual differentiators for businesses that are verified. These include the green verified business badge, brand logo, and brand name. A verified business on Truecaller will now get a verified tick mark icon and will be able to lock their brand name and profile photo. This will allow consumers more insight into the calls they receive and the callers.

The platform has more than 270 million active users globally will continue to allow users to view the number of spam markings on calls. Truecaller has said that the spam algorithms will continue to work like before and users will be able to mark spam calls, even if they have a verified badge and Caller ID.

The Verified Business badge is said to be “a big boon” for brand-conscious startups and businesses by providing them with a platform that is capable of accurately presenting the name of their entity and logo.

Truecaller has stated that over 150 businesses have signed up for the program during the early access phase. According to Dunzo, which was part of the trial, delivery partners have seen a 11 per cent improvement in phone calls getting picked up, revealed the company.