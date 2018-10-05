Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Truecaller introduces Chat feature; allows users to report spam messages, links

Truecaller Chat is the company's newest feature to fight against spam callers, fake news and malicious links. The feature, currently being beta tested, will roll out for Android soon.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 5, 2018 1:48:00 pm

Truecaller Chat, Truecaller Chat feature, new Truecaller feature, spam messages, WhatsApp lynchings, Truecaller user privacy, SC order on social media apps, Truecaller Premium, Truecaller monthly active users Truecaller has introduced ‘Truecaller Chat’, a new instant messaging feature, as part of its regular app.

Related News

Truecaller has introduced ‘Truecaller Chat’, a new instant messaging feature, as part of its regular app.  This feature is only for the Android version of the app. With the new feature, announced by the company in a blog post, users will be able to report spam messages and malicious links. The ‘Truecaller Chat’ feature is currently being beta tested, and would be rolled out for Android soon.

Through ‘Truecaller Chat’, users will be able to report messages that are unwanted, or that have suspicious behaviour. This would include fake articles, misinformed blogs, suspicious links and other websites, that could potentially host viruses.

Along with this mode, ‘Truecaller Chat’ also offers an auto-switch option, through which users can toggle between the ‘Chat’ interface and SMS, as well as media support (audio, video, images, etc.) and a modified conversation design.

As part of the announcement, Truecaller has claimed that the ‘Chat’ feature will help countries like India, where a recent Supreme Court order asked social media platforms like WhatsApp to take steps against the spread of false information.

Also read: Truecaller brings its UPI-based payments feature to iOS users as well

HOT DEALS

Truecaller has been offering improved security features, which have been integrated to its recently launched ‘Premium’ service. Truecaller Premium users can access the ‘Who Viewed My Profile’ feature, as well as the ‘Call Recording’ mode, when a user calls via Truecaller.

The Denmark-based service allows users to sync their call records and SMS chats, so that users can filter out fraudulent callers, as well as conversations from businesses. Currently, Google Play Store numbers show that the ‘Truecaller Chat’ beta is being tried out by more than 20,000 users.

Must Watch

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement