Truecaller introduces Chat feature; allows users to report spam messages, links

Truecaller has introduced ‘Truecaller Chat’, a new instant messaging feature, as part of its regular app. This feature is only for the Android version of the app. With the new feature, announced by the company in a blog post, users will be able to report spam messages and malicious links. The ‘Truecaller Chat’ feature is currently being beta tested, and would be rolled out for Android soon.

Through ‘Truecaller Chat’, users will be able to report messages that are unwanted, or that have suspicious behaviour. This would include fake articles, misinformed blogs, suspicious links and other websites, that could potentially host viruses.

Along with this mode, ‘Truecaller Chat’ also offers an auto-switch option, through which users can toggle between the ‘Chat’ interface and SMS, as well as media support (audio, video, images, etc.) and a modified conversation design.

As part of the announcement, Truecaller has claimed that the ‘Chat’ feature will help countries like India, where a recent Supreme Court order asked social media platforms like WhatsApp to take steps against the spread of false information.

Truecaller has been offering improved security features, which have been integrated to its recently launched ‘Premium’ service. Truecaller Premium users can access the ‘Who Viewed My Profile’ feature, as well as the ‘Call Recording’ mode, when a user calls via Truecaller.

The Denmark-based service allows users to sync their call records and SMS chats, so that users can filter out fraudulent callers, as well as conversations from businesses. Currently, Google Play Store numbers show that the ‘Truecaller Chat’ beta is being tried out by more than 20,000 users.

