Truecaller lets Android users record calls: Here’s how to use it

In a bid to curb fraudulent calls, Truecaller has introduced a new call recording feature for Android users around the globe. The company citing this to be another step towards upgrading their Premium offering claim that the new feature is aimed to make communication safe and help users in reporting fraudulent calls and harassment.

How to use Truecaller’s call recording feature

Notably, the feature works when a Premium user dials or receives a call, they can toggle on the recording feature from the TrueCaller ID screen. The recordings are then stored on the user’s phone. Truecaller notes that users without a Prime subscription can get a free 14-day trial of this new feature. The latest feature from Truecaller will assist users in keeping track of important conversation with business, colleagues. Upon subscribing Truecaller Premium, users will get features like ‘Who viewed my profile,’ ‘ad-free experience, ‘contact requests’ and ‘premium badge’ for their profile.

Truecaller in its blog post mentioned, “From users identifying new business clients to empowering women in their fight against harassment or objectionable calls, or for everyone being protected from potential fraud. Truecaller has been there to safeguard calls and SMS to give you the right to know who is trying to get in contact. With the added feature of Call Recording, this will empower users to keep track of important conversations they have with businesses, colleagues, and people.”

“Call Recording has been a highly-requested feature from Truecaller users for some time, therefore, we decided to develop and combine it into our Premium package along with Who Viewed Your Profile,” the company added.

