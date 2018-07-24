Truecaller brings its UPI-based payments feature to iOS users as well

Truecaller has integrated the BHIM UPI app to manage users bank accounts. Truecaller has integrated the BHIM UPI app to manage users bank accounts.

Truecaller, the caller ID app has updated its iOS app to include the Truecaller Pay feature. The feature was first rolled out to Android users last year. It allows users to transfer money instantly, recharge their smartphones, pay bills and much more. To get this feature iPhone users will have to update the Truecaller app to version 9.12 from the App Store.

To enhance the usability of the feature, Truecaller has integrated the BHIM UPI app to manage users bank accounts. It has also partnered with ICICI Bank to create Virtual Payment Addresses (VPA’s) for its users. This does not means users will be required to have an ICICI Bank account to use the VPA created by the Truecaller Pay feature.

Any UPI supported bank will be available on the platform. ICICI is the processing partner for Truecaller. Additionally, the company has partnered with over 80 billers like Tata Sky and PayTM to accept Truecaller Pay as a form of payment.

Here is a list of everything new in Truecaller v.9.12.

To access the feature, users do not need to download any separate app for it. After iOS users update the app to version 9.12, they will be able to see the new feature in a tab named Payments. To set it up the users can follow the on-screen instructions, type in a VPA they desire, and press done.

In other news, Truecaller has recently been revamping its premium version of the app in a bid to improve its paying subscriber base. The company is trying to do this by adding a new Pro mode and a Private mode, both of which have their separate benefits for users. The company has added a call recording feature which its premium subscribers will be able to use.

