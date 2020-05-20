Truecaller app is getting revamped for Android, iPhone users

Over the past few years, Truecaller has increased its efforts to tap into a large section of mobile users. Over the past few years, Truecaller has increased its efforts to tap into a large section of mobile users.

Truecaller, the popular caller-identification service provider, has updated its app for Android and iPhone users. The company says the app is now faster and cleaner. The idea behind the update is to streamline your calls history, SMS, and Instant Messages conversations into a single tab. In addition, Truecaller is also getting two new features: a full-screen caller ID and Smart SMS that helps users automatically categorize their SMSes.

As mentioned earlier, the biggest highlight of the update is the new home screen. This home screen acts as the main hub where you all see all your recent activities in one tab. You don’t need to switch between apps for calls and SMS. Just with a single click, users can enter the conversation to make a voice call, VoIP call, chat, text, etc.

Another new feature is the full screen called ID. With full-screen Called ID, Truecaller is getting ride of annoying small floating pop-ups. According to Truecaller, the Caller ID showcases different to identify what type of call it is: blue for calls from contacts or unknown numbers, purple for Priority calls from businesses or delivery services, red for known spammers, and gold for users with upgraded Gold accounts.

Lastly, Truecaller is getting a new smart SMS feature that used machine learning to automatically categorise messages into four distinct groups: Personal, Important, Others, and Spam. This way it is easier to find keep track of bills, payments and budgets.

In the future, Truecaller plans to add travel reminders like flight delays, bus seat allocation, and important updates on postal/courier deliveries within the app. This feature will come first to India for Android users.

Over the past few years, Truecaller has increased its efforts to tap into a large section of mobile users. Tryuecaller may be best known for its caller-identification features, but the app is trying to be an all-in-one solution. Last year, Truecaller Pay was introduced, the company’s instant payment service based on Unified Payments Interface (UPI). India is Truecaller’s biggest market in terms of the user base.

