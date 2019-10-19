Truecaller adds new invite-based group chat feature for Android and iOS users

Truecaller has introduced a new group chat feature into its app. The privacy-focused focused group chat is going to let the users chat and share photos and videos.

The latest feature is based on an invitation mechanism, that is, the users will be required to accept an invitation to get added into a group. The latest feature is available on the latest update of the Truecaller app both on Android and iOS.

In this new feature, the phone numbers of the participants are automatically hidden in the group unless and until other members have each other’s phone numbers saved in their contact list, or unless they send a contact request for asking the permission to see the phone number of the user.

Apart from this, members of the groups will also be able to see the Truecaller profile of the other participants and get to know who are they doing the conversation with.

In a statement, the company said that it is their mission to “provide secure and spam-free communication,” and that is why the new group feature has been built with an invitation-based mechanism, in which users will receive an invite to either “accept” or “decline” their participation in the group. And group admins cannot randomly add people to their group without their consent.