TripAdvisor trying to become a social media platform for travellers

TripAdvisor, the travel planning website unveiled a new site and mobile experience which will be launching later this year. The update takes various elements from social media websites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and FourSquare to a new social media platform for travel and restaurant enthusiasts. The platform is currently in its beta testing phase. The company says it is aiming to evolve the platform, to be a personalised and connected travel community.

After the update is released, users will be able to create personal profiles where they can post reviews, recommendations, photos and videos of hotels, restaurants and attractions. These features do exist currently on the platform but are a bit cluttered. With this update, the company will bring all this together in a social media website format. It will also allow users to follow friends, influencers and major travel brands.

The new platform will enable users to save posts which appear on their personal feed similar to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. It is also being said that the company will add a like button for validation. The company revealed that the new platform is currently in beta and is being tested with partners like National Geographic, Travel Channel, Condé Nast Traveler, celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis, PopSugar and lifestyle influencers.

TripAdvisor is pitching this new platform as a space for travel enthusiasts to create and share content, while at the same time book their travels too.

