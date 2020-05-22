How to transfer WhatsApp from your old phone to new one [Step-by-step tutorial]

This process will require a significant amount of data to be uploaded and downloaded, so you have to ensure that you have Wi-Fi access. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) This process will require a significant amount of data to be uploaded and downloaded, so you have to ensure that you have Wi-Fi access. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Did you just buy a new phone? You must be excited to have had it delivered at your doorstep. You might have already set it up, synced your Google Account over Wi-Fi. But the major chore of you transferring your WhatsApp from your old phone to your new phone is still left. Here we will look at an easy way to transfer your WhatsApp data seamlessly from one device to another in a few simple steps listed below:

Note: To transfer your WhatsApp account from one phone to another you will need to have a single Google Drive account that will sync to both your smartphones. Another thing that you need to take care is that the process will require a significant amount of data to be uploaded and downloaded, so you have to ensure that you have Wi-Fi access.

How to back up WhatsApp? (Everything happens on your old phone)

* Open WhatsApp.

* Tap on the three dots on the top right corner and tap Settings.

* Select the ‘Chats’ option.

* Inside, tap on the ‘Chat Backup’ option.

First, you need to upload your backup to your Google Drive. First, you need to upload your backup to your Google Drive.

* Tap on Google Account and link the Google Account where you want to back up your chats on.

* Select if you want to back up your videos also or not.

Also Read: How to create and join Messenger Rooms using WhatsApp

* Press the Back up option.

* The phone will then start creating a local backup of your phone and start uploading it to the Google Drive account you linked earlier.

How to Restore all the chats and media on your new phone?

* Download WhatsApp on your new phone.

* Open it and start setting it up.

* Enter and verify your mobile number.

* Press next.

On your new phone, you have to download the backup and install it onto your new phone. On your new phone, you have to download the backup and install it onto your new phone.

* An option will show asking if you want to download and restore your WhatsApp data. (Remember you need to have the same Google account logged into this phone to bring over your data)

* WhatsApp will then download the chats.

Also Read: How to turn on dark mode on WhatsApp, Messenger, YouTube, Gmail

* After the chats are downloaded, they will start showing up. However, all the media will take time to get restored.

Note: The procedure for iPhones is also similar

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd