TRAI refutes Crisil report on rise in TV viewing bills

Disputing CRISIL’s report that TV bills may go up for a majority of subscribers after the new regulatory framework for broadcasting and cable services kicked in from February 1, 2019, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday said that initial data from broadcasters shows that bills have gone down by 10-15 per cent in metros and 5-10 per cent in non-metros.

“(Crisil) report is based on choosing top rated channels on all India basis and considers only one weekly report (January 25, 2019) from BARC (TV rating agency). It is not based on detailed and focused analysis, supported by data, and will mislead subscribers,” Trai chairman RS Sharma told reporters.

Crisil declined to comment on Trai’s views on the report.

Assuaging concerns that TV bills will go up under the new regulatory regime, Sharma explained that the basic architecture of the new framework provides for fair competition among broadcasters and real prices will be discovered after a few weeks.

For the first time a subscriber can see the offered price of a TV channel.

“Please understand these are early days and data sets would be available after a few weeks. Trai is constantly monitoring the situation and is in touch with cable operators and broadcasters regarding issues being faced by the people,” he assured the media.

On pricing, Trai secretary SK Gupta said, “We have information from a few large distribution platform owners (DPOs) and preliminary data analysis indicates that actual savings by subscribers is around 10-15 per cent in metro towns and 5-10 per cent in non-metro towns.” FE